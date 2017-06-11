Police manhunt launched in Limpopo after mutilated body of woman found
Police in Limpopo have launched a massive manhunt for the killers of a woman whose mutilated body was found in a village outside Thohoyandou on Saturday morning.
Police suspect the crime might have been a ritual killing.
“It is alleged that the mutilated body of a woman in her twenties was found by a passer-by this morning at about 7.30am in the bushes outside Maungani village upon which the police were notified. “The police reacted swiftly and found the mutilated body of the unknown woman‚” Limpopo police said.
The woman was wearing green leggings and it appears her body was dumped in the bushes outside Maungani Village.
“The motive behind this incident is suspected to be related to a ritual killing however police investigations are continuing‚” police said‚ adding that no arrests had been made yet.
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.