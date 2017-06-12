BREAKING: Judge rules Panayiotou sting video admissible
A video of alleged wife killer Christopher Panayiotou speaking to Luthando Siyoni after her murder will be viewed in the Port Elizabeth High Court after Judge Dayalin Chetty found it to be admissible on Monday morning.
The video‚ filmed in a wire-tapped car at the Algoa Park Steers just days after Jayde was shot dead‚ will now form part of the evidence before court.
The state and defence spent several weeks arguing the admissibility of the secret recording‚ with the defence claiming Siyoni was tortured by police and forced to get his former boss to incriminate himself.
The trial continues.
- HeraldLIVE
