Limpopo police said the teenager was at home at Tshivhungululu Village outside Thohoyandou last week when she was confronted by her 60-year-old mother.

“She reprimanded the girl for failing to attend school without reason. The suspect overpowered her mother and assaulted her. The mother was taken to the hospital where she later died‚” said a statement by police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

The teenager is due to appear before the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court.

A second teenage girl‚ aged 17‚ is also facing a murder charge after stabbing a man – who tried to rape her – to death with his own knife at Sofaya Village in the Maake policing area outside Tzaneen.

The teen handed herself over to police on Sunday.

“It is alleged that the girl was on her way to the local tavern where she met the deceased who wanted to rape her but she fought back‚ overpowered him‚ disarmed him of his knife and stabbed him to death‚” said Ngoepe.

“The deceased was later found lying dead with multiple stab wounds along the tarred road by the police during their routine patrols.”

The teenager will appear before the Lenyenye Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“Parents are advised to take charge and to set boundaries and encourage responsible behaviour among their children to prevent tragic incidents like these.

“Police expressed serious concern about the 17-year-old girl who was walking alone in the street to a liquor outlet at midnight. It is totally unacceptable and it must be condemned in the strongest terms especially considering the prevalence of crimes against women and children in the Province‚” said the statement by Ngoepe.