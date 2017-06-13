Eyewitness News reported on Tuesday that Van der Merwe sought indemnity from prosecution in the case of former Limpopo Health MEC Miriam Segabutla and the businessman‚ after money was routed between the parties through his attorney’s trust account.

He was arrested in connection with the case in 2014 but the charges were withdrawn on condition that he make a full disclosure about his alleged involvement.

Reacting to the story on Tuesday‚ Van der Merwe confirmed in a statement that he had acted as an attorney for both parties but said he was unaware of the nature of their relationship.

“I never knowingly‚ intentionally or actively participated in any criminal activities and to the extent that my services [and] infrastructure might have been abused to promote any such activities the aforesaid is regretted‚” he said.

After his arrest‚ he added‚ he cooperated fully with the National Prosecuting Authority and all charges against him were withdrawn.

EWN reported that some of the money paid into his trust account was used to settle Segabutla’s personal debts‚ including her daughter’s school fees.