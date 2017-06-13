Three people taken in for questioning for the murder of Carte Blanche producer: Police
Police have taken in three people for questioning in connection with the murder of Carte Blanche producer Johann Botha and his friend Swazi Werner.
Police spokesman Capt Richard Munyai made this announcement on Tuesday night. He could not provide any further details.
Botha and Werner were gunned down at Zebra Inn in Johannesburg’s Maboneng district during an armed robbery last Wednesday.
Police said last week that three men and a woman entered the restaurant and ordered something to drink. They later pointed their firearms at the two men before shooting them dead.
They then took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene.
Botha‚ who lived in Kensington‚ Johannesburg‚ was also an opera singer‚ presenter of 50/50 TV programme‚ radio personality and an environmental and investigative television producer.
-TimesLive
