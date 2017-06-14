They are also wiping out tourism along the coast. In some fishing communities‚ including Gansbaai and Saldanha Bay‚ it has become so bad that tourism has disappeared completely‚ according to report by the provincial legislature.

The tourism industry is one of the best performing sectors in the province and is estimated to be worth more than R15-billion. This is just one example of the devastating impact abalone poaching has had and the gangsters' grip is getting stronger.

“Local and international tourists alike are intimidated by gangsters and poachers who have moved into these coastal areas‚ and the usual influx of money into these communities as a result of coastal tourism has ceased completely‚” member of the provincial legislature Beverly Schäfer told the media on Wednesday.

Schäfer chairs the legislature’s standing committee on Economic Opportunities‚ Tourism and Agriculture which held public hearings on abalone poaching and compiled the report.

The report found that abalone poaching had a strong and “undisputed link to gangsterism and drugs”.

It also probed the confiscation of illegally obtained abalone by the Department of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF).

The department is allegedly selling the mollusc below market value and this has had a negative impact on the legal industry.

“Furthermore‚ there is no quality standard that the abalone has to meet before it is sold by DAFF‚ hence sub-standard abalone is often sold to international markets‚” reads the report. The report recommended that money generated from the sale of illegally obtained abalone should be invested in social upliftment in the affected areas in the form of policing and rehabilitation of abalone resources.

Schäfer then laid into the government. She blamed DAFF for not effectively monitoring and protecting the country’s coastline.

And said the SAPS had failed to implement marine coastline units or clamp down on police involvement in poaching syndicates.

“The Department of Public Works has failed to maintain the 12 small harbours in the Western Cape‚ resulting in a serious degradation of these public assets‚ an increase in crime and a failure to develop their economic potential‚” she added.

The oceans economy had a potential to contribute R177-billion to the country’s economy annually and create about one-million jobs.

“The poaching of abalone costs the economy close to R1-billion annually‚ and data released estimates that up to 7-million abalone are being poached per year‚ up from 4-million in 2008‚” she said. Schäfer said as part of the recommendation‚ they wanted the province’s Department of Community Safety to craft legislation to establish specialised police units to combat poaching.