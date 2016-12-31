“A total of 34 members were deployed within the policing precinct. They were deployed to saturate hot spot areas‚ execute various taskings such as mall patrols; stop and search operations‚ hold vehicle check points‚ search known drug houses including shebeens‚ and perform high density patrols to combat gang activities to ensure the safety of the community of Manenberg.

“The operation was deemed successful‚” said Western Cape police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk.

During the operation one person was arrested for assault‚ one person for intimidation‚ eight people for possession of drugs‚ four people for possession of dangerous weapons‚ two people were arrested for housebreaking and theft and a further five people were arrested who were wanted by police for being involved in cases for which wanted warrants had been issued‚ Van Wyk said.

He added that a plastic bag was found in a wheelie bin abandoned in Sugarloaf Street‚ Heideveld‚ which was contained 5 x full mandrax tablets; 33 x half mandrax tablets; 61 x packets tik; 1 x straw Unga; and 1 x packet Unga.

According to Van Wyk‚ police crime prevention operations will continue throughout the festive season.