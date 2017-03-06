The author and professor at the University of California in Irvine‚ also suggested the city’s colonial street names are also changed to reflect African origin or those of late African intellectuals.

A Pan Africanist‚ Wa Thiong’o is known for his advocacy of the development of African languages. His recent work‚ The Upright Revolution‚ has been translated into more than 60 languages.

Wa Thiong’o said he was shocked when he touched base in the city this weekend and was met by street names such as Fleet‚ Oxford‚ Gately and Cambridge streets.

Speaking at a packed University of Fort Hare’s ABC Hall at the East London campus during Dispatch Dialogues‚ Wa Thiong’o said something needed to be done urgently to change colonial street names so they could reflect on the identity of the majority of the inhabitants.

He told a crowd of more than 1000 people that mostly consisted of academics‚ students‚ business people‚ and politicians such as Finance Deputy Minister Mcebisi Jonas‚ that SEK Mqhayi City would be an ideal name for East London‚ “or else rename it after anyone who is relevant to Africa”.

- TMG Digital/DispatchLIVE