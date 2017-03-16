Lamborghini breaks another record

Standard production Lamborghinis may well cost between $180,000 and $500,000 and take over a month to hand assemble, yet the company has managed to sell 3,457 cars over the past calendar year -- a 7% increase on 2015's total and an all-time record.

Some 2,353 V10-engined Huracán models were snapped up in 2016 and 1,104 examples of its much bigger, much rarer and much more expensive V12 brother, the Aventador, also found new homes.

What's even more impressive is that unlike other exotic carmakers, Lamborghini's growth has been across all territories in which it has a dealer network.

However, despite record results in Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region, the US is still the company's biggest single market. Americans bought 1,250 Lamborghinis in 2016. That's double the amount of people that bought a Cadillac across the whole of Europe during the same period.

"Lamborghini realized another record year and we are once more outperforming our planned figures," said CEO Stefano Domenicali, who expects the next two years to also be record-breaking thanks to new versions of the Aventador and Huracán launched this year in Detroit and Geneva respectively and the upcoming Urus SUV, destined for its production launch in early 2018.

"We are introducing fascinating new products, creating new jobs and increasing our profitability. All of this could not have been done without our excellent team that deserves all the credit," he continued.