The G-Class gets new batch of special editions

Mercedes is clearly finding it very hard to say "goodbye" to the G-Wagon. The company's first SUV, which has been on sale without a major overhaul since 1979 was set to bow out this year with the uber-luxurious, $500,000+ drop-top Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet special edition.

But now Mercedes is also offering buyers the chance to snap up two other limited-run G Wagons and while they both come with a premium price tag, unlike the Landaulet, they're not capped at 99 examples.

The new "designo manufaktur" Edition is available with either a 3-liter, six-cylinder diesel or a 5.4-liter V8 under its hood and a choice of three special exterior paint finishes and comes with five-spoke AMG alloy wheels as standard.



Inside the G-Class Exclusive Edition

©Daimler AG

Inside there's piano black lacquer trim pieces, nappa leather appointments and a sports steering wheel plus seats that can automatically raise or lower their temperature, and illuminated doorsills.

The designo manufaktur Edition will retail from €109,878.65 depending on powertrain.

However, for those with more disposable income, there's the G 63 AMG and G 65 AMG Exclusive Editions, the latter of which will cost €287,658.70.

But for that financial outlay, owners will get a car with a stainless steel underguard, exclusive alloy wheels, and AMG body enhancements on the outside, and lashings of the finest quality animal hides on the inside.

The cabin is dressed in two-tone leather and the seats and door panels have a quilted leather finish. The parts of the dashboard console that aren't wrapped in hide are finished in a choice of carbon fiber or Piano black lacquered veneer and owners can even specify for the roof-mounted grab handles to be leather wrapped to complete the look.