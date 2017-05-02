Addressing journalists in Nyanga Junction shopping centre‚ where the incident unfolded on Monday‚ he said his department's crime prevention strategy depended on intelligence.

“Certain incidents will surpass that line and things like yesterday will actually happen despite the fact that we should have been ready. Knowing that there is money that was going to be dispatched here for pension payout‚ we should have been on guard‚” said Mbalula.

He said police should have known that criminals didn’t sleep and would chase money wherever it could be found.

The hostage situation led to the death of a security officer‚ after he was allegedly shot during a shootout with the three robbers.

One of the robbers was shot dead when police finally made their way inside the area while another‚ who had been wounded‚ managed to flee with his accomplice.

Acting Western Cape police commissioner‚ Patrick Mbotho‚ told the media that the three men accosted the Shoprite store manager early on Monday to gain access to the store.

During the incident‚ an alarm went off‚ alerting security and police officers.

On Tuesday‚ the shopping centre and the area around it was packed with uniformed police officers in a major show of force.

Private security guards were also heavily armed.

Despite admitting the police’s failure to detect the incident‚ Mbalula praised his officers and security for their bravery in making sure the robbers didn’t make off with the cash.

“Those boys who were trying criminality‚ they are too weak for the task force. They must pray to God that they left here alive because we will never allow them to kill our people and terrorise the nation‚” said Mbalula.

He said all “our forces” were at his department’s disposal to defend South Africans within the prescripts of the law.

“Criminals did not win yesterday. We regret the loss of life but they did not win. When we say shoot to kill and shoot back‚ it is because of criminals who got guns that they are not supposed to have ...illegal guns that they use to terrorise society and kill innocent people‚” he added.

Mbabula said he was informed by Shoprite that all the workers who were involved in the incident were booked off by the company and would be receiving counselling.

