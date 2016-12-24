McBride challenged Gauteng Hawks boss Major-General Prince Mokotedi to a lie detector test after Mokotedi announced he had filed charges of treason‚ espionage‚ conspiracy to commit murder‚ corruption‚ intimidation and harassment‚ defeating the ends of justice and tax evasion against the IPID head.

However‚ after initially agreeing to do the polygraph test‚ the Hawks boss pulled out‚ saying that following legal opinion he had been advised that his participation would not serve any legal purpose and would unsettle the network of sources and informers.

Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini confirmed the results of the test in interview with eNCA and EWN on Saturday .

"The result has come out and has confirmed that Mr McBride told the truth and that he doesn't know anything about the conspiracy and his view that the whole thing has been made up by General Mokotedi and more particularly the Hawks‚" Dlamini told EWN.