The British pop star died at the age of 53 at his home on Christmas Day‚ his publicist said.

“We salute George Michael for supporting our cause for freedom and for playing at the Free Nelson Mandela Concert to mark Tata Nelson Mandela’s 70th birthday‚ which was held at Wembley Stadium‚ London in June 1988.

This concert raised worldwide consciousness of apartheid and the imprisonment of Madiba and other freedom fighters by the apartheid government‚” Mthethwa said. Michael had also stood up for LGBT rights.

He championed the rights of artists and fought for ownership of his music‚ Mthethwa added. “His song ‘Faith’ released in 1987 where he sings ‘you gotta have faith’ is some consolation for us as we remember him and try to come to terms with his passing.”

His music had an evergreen quality that would continue to attract new listeners‚ Mthethwa said.

“We bid him a fond and nostalgic farewell knowing that at this time of the year‚ many fans are listening to the song‚ ‘Last Christmas’.”