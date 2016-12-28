The August local government elections were marked by more hype‚ intensity‚ violence and coalition deals than any polls for a long time.

Local government is the sphere responsible for the delivery of service to citizens. But‚ somehow‚ it has not enjoyed the prominence it deserves - until now. In 2016‚ the tables were turned and political parties contested councils as though the winner would become president of the republic.

On August 3‚ millions of citizens made their mark on the country’s history as they voted in elections that changed the political landscape.

The African National Congress got 53.91% of the total votes which secured 5159 seats across councils nationally. The second spot was taken by the Democratic Alliance with 26.9% which with 1782 seats while the Economic Freedom Fighters took the third spot with 8.19%.

While the ANC retained its majority support‚ it was clear it its popularity had slipped. This opened an uncomfortable situation for the ruling party as it had to look for coalition partners in a bid to retain some of the most influential metros in the country.

At the centre of the coalition negotiations was the EFF whose vote would decide the winner of the councils‚ earning the party the moniker of kingmaker.

Negotiations went on well after the election results were in‚ with the red berets eventually opting to give the DA their support‚ resulting in the ANC losing the Nelson Mandela‚ Tshwane and Johannesburg metros.

This was the first time since 1996 that these cities changed hands. Despite supporting the DA in the council vote‚ the EFF was adamant that it was not in a coalition with the party. Rather‚ insisted the EFF‚ it simply could not vote for the "corrupt" ANC.

Councillors in Tshwane and Johannesburg started their new terms with epic drama. In Johannesburg‚ a group of protesters tried to disrupt a council meeting demanding that the DA pay the money it allegedly promised them for campaigning on its behalf.

In Tshwane‚ the drama was both inside and outside council. A group of protesters‚ many of them EPWP workers‚ broke the glass entrance door trying to forcefully get into council chambers.

Tshwane Metro Police Officers were able to remove the angry crowd with the help of the SAPS. When dust had settled outside‚ councillors exchanged insults as the meeting degenerated into chaos.

Councillors were caught on camera throwing water bottles at security guards which had been called by the speaker to help restore order. The chaos forced cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Paul Mashatile to bring the parties together in a room to stabilize council.

While the drama in councils made headline‚ eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede sealed the year in style. Gumede gave 220 councillors a gift they will never forget: a framed photo of herself beaming‚ in mayoral regalia. But city manager Sbu Sithole was not so lucky – two days before the gifts were delivered‚ Gumede gave him his marching orders. - TMG Digital