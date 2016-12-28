The ruling party said it has learnt with sadness of the passing of Ajulu‚ who died on Monday “following a long illness”.

The party’s Zizi Kodwa said he was a “Kenyan internationalist‚ veteran of the struggles of the African people and husband to ANC national executive committee member and Minister of Human Settlements‚ Comrade Lindiwe Sisulu”.

“The ANC sends its most sincere condolences to Comrade Lindiwe Sisulu and the Ajulu family at large on the passing of this distinguished son of the African soil. Our hearts and thoughts are with them during this painful time‚” Kodwa added.

In a joint statement on Tuesday‚ the Ajulu and Sisulu families said Ajulu passed away “at Meulmed Hospital in Pretoria where he had been admitted for complications linked to pancreatic cancer”.

It said he “was an ardent anti-apartheid activist from a young age”.

“Well-renowned for his sharp mind and keen insights‚ Professor Ajulu was a lecturer in Politics and Internal Relations; and taught at the National University of Lesotho‚ Leeds University‚ Rhodes University‚ and University of the Witswatersrand.”

The statement said he would be “laid to rest in his ancestral home‚ Dajo Ka Ajulu‚ in Bondo on the shores of Lake Victoria in Kisumu‚ Kenya”.