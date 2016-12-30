In a series of tweets with the #EFFOn2016 hashtag‚ the Economic Freedom Fighters said: “No other year has managed to open our future up politically to be genuinely reimagined than 2016.”

This was largely due to the weakening of the ruling African National Congress (ANC)‚ and for “for the first time the days of a one dominant party system have reached their cul-de-sac”‚ @EFFSouthAfrica posted.

It added that the ANC‚ “which has ruled SA for the past 22 years with a false sense of entitlement‚ now knows that it is dispensable”.

It pointed to the ANC’s loss of support in the August municipal elections‚ and said “this century-old colossal felt the power of the electorate”.

The ANC will celebrate its 105th birthday on January 8.

“The significance of this for the maturity of our democracy is the restoration of the will of the people‚” @EFFSouthAfrica posted.

“Political parties who do not know that people can remove them‚ fail to value the office they occupy‚” it continued‚ adding that it “is the Economic Freedom Fighters which has restored conscience in the heart of our politics”.

“It is now evident that without respecting the will of the people‚ even century-old liberation movements can fall.” - TMG Digital