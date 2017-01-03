The board‚ an entity of the Gauteng Department of Economic Development‚ made the announcement on Tuesday‚ saying the trading times will be relaxed from the January 6 to 8‚ 2017.

In explaining the decision‚ the department said thousands of people will flock to Gauteng during the designated weekend to celebrate the 105th anniversary of the ANC. It said the event is expected to contribute positively to the economy of the province‚ especially in the areas of tourism and hospitality.

“Having consulted with the GLB‚ more particularly my interaction with the chairperson of the liquor authority‚ I am satisfied that there is a legislative latitude to‚ albeit on a temporary basis‚ relax conditions and the trading regime applicable to all licensed bona fide in-house liquor traders‚ in good standing with the liquor board‚ during the designated days‚” economic development MEC Lebohang Maile said in the statement.

A weekend pass will be given to deserving liquor traders.

“Applicants for the weekend pass will be required to provide to the GLB an undertaking that the premises shall be gun-free and that the noise levels generated from the premises will not cause unacceptable disturbance or nuisance to neighbours‚” department said.

“All reputable traders within the province‚ in good standing with the GLB are eligible to‚ on request and having satisfied the GLB of the need for an extension of the trading hours‚ eligible to on application in the form and style determined by the board‚ make an application to the board for the relaxation of trading hours. This is in line with section 3 and section 33 of the Gauteng Liquor Act of 2003‚ which grants the GLB the discretion to amend liquor licensing conditions such as trading times‚” the department said.

Applications for the relaxation of the times will be done at the board’s offices and could cost up to R9000 for the three days. The duration of hours that the liquor trader can extend will be dealt with case by case.

Churchill Mrasi‚ president of the SA Leisure‚ Tourism and Hospitality Association‚ which represents tavern owners‚ said the organisation had not been formally informed on the board’s decision.

“We are not against the move. What we do not understand is why it should only happen when the ANC is celebrating. It would be better if it was open for any other organisation…We are not against it‚ but the question is why is it a selective thing? …This has never happened before‚” Mrasi said. – TMG Digital