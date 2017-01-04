Mbalula told reporters in Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon that the party had nothing to do with the initiative‚ which has since been shelved after a public outcry.

To emphasise the message‚ Mbalula advised party members and leaders not to behave in a manner that would bring the ANC into disrepute.

He said he was in favour of not drinking on Sundays to encourage a healthy lifestyle.

Earlier on Wedesday‚ Gauteng economic development MEC Lebogang Maile took personal responsibility for the drama caused by the announcement.

Just minutes after his department reversed that decision‚ Maile told eNCA that ANC was not to be blamed for the move.

“I will take responsibility because the liquor board reports to me. I am the political head of the liquor board. I am the deployee of the ANC in that department. You can’t blame the ANC. If you are looking for someone to blame‚ blame me. It is fine. Don’t blame the ANC‚” Maile said.

On Tuesday‚ the GLB announced that it would offer a day passes for liquor traders wanting to trade beyond their prescribed hours from January 6 to 8. The board said this was done as it viewed the ANC celebration‚ to be held in Orlando Stadium‚ as an economic opportunity for the province.

However‚ there was a public outcry‚ and amongst the most vocal critics was the ANC Women’s League‚ which said on Tuesday night that the idea “tarnishes the good name of our glorious movement”.

The GLB backtracked on Wednesday morning‚ and withdrew the day pass plan.

