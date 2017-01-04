Makola‚ a tenant in a holiday home over the festive season‚ is one example‚ say the ANC Youth League (ANCYL)‚ of attempts by officials to seemingly target black beach visitors.

Speaking to TMG Digital on Wednesday‚ Makola said he was stopped shortly before Christmas despite him informing security that he and his family were tenants. Makola said while he didn't object to searches in the interest of beach safety‚ security was not consistent because a white family behind him in a queue to get onto the beach was not searched.

He said he had stayed at the same holiday home in Salmon Avenue for two years running without any incident.

“When we first arrived on the 20th of December‚ there was none of this. But all of a sudden before Christmas we were treated like every one who had come to the beach for a day. I have no problem with this when the intention is to prevent crime but it shouldn’t be selective because the kids ask‚ ‘are you being arrested‚ Dad?’ and you have to explain because they see other cars going through‚” he said.

The ANCYL in KwaDukuza has accused the Blythedale Beach Residents and Ratepayers Association of seemingly targeting young black beach visitors.

The new measures were implemented after thousands of mainly black visitors went to the beach in December and residents complained about noise and filth.

This prompted a number of "safety measures" last weekend including a stop-and-search which the ANCYL said was tantamount to a monopoly on public spaces.

Now the group is proposing a name change of the beaches in KwaDukuza to reflect the struggle of young black people. They want Blythedale Beach to be renamed in honour of Bonga Zungu‚ a local youth leader and councillor.

Regional secretary Musa Zondi said while his party would not condone public indecency‚ public drinking and litter‚ these issues were faced at other coastal towns‚ including Tinley Manor‚ Zinkwazi‚ Thompson’s Bay and Ballito‚ and visitors were not subjected to the same stop-and-searches as at Blythedale Beach.

“The beaches along the north coast were often used by rich‚ white minorities who indulge in alcohol in an excessive manner and like nobody’s business and yet no one says anything to them‚” said Zondi.

Attempts to reach a spokesman for the residents association‚ Emeric Piltz‚ were unsuccessful.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport community safety and liaison Mxolisi Kaunda avoided speaking directly about the incident. He said‚ however‚ that while there were municipal by-laws in place‚ when it came to residents wanting to control and police their neighbourhoods‚ some incidents bordered on racial.

He would not comment on the specific issue‚ but praised communities for working with law enforcement agencies.

“Credit must also go to the members of the community for heeding our call to co-operate with the police when executing their duties‚” he said.

