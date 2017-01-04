Secretary-general Meokgo Matuba said that the league‚ “as an integral part of the ANC‚ will not allow this historic event to be viewed as drinking spree which requires liquor trading hours to be relaxed by liquor boards”.

This came after the Gauteng Liquor Board (GLB) on Tuesday said it will extend trading hours for the big birthday bash from January 6 to 8‚ 2017.

In explaining the decision‚ the Gauteng Department of Economic Development‚ under which the board falls‚ said thousands of people will flock to Gauteng during the designated weekend to celebrate the 105th anniversary of the ANC.

It said the event is expected to contribute positively to the economy of the province‚ especially in the areas of tourism and hospitality.

Matuba‚ however‚ said the “primary aim of January 8 is for the ANC to reflect on successes and challenges of the previous year and outline the organisation's programme for the current year”.

“Members and supporters of the ANC attend January 8 statement events to listen to the president of the ANC delivering (the) ANC NEC statement‚ contrary to whatever is suggested by GLB narrative‚” she added.

“The ANCWL will not allow anyone or any institution to attempt to drag the good name and credibility of the ANC in the mud. The narrative of portraying members and supporters of the ANC coming to January 8‚ as people who will require extra hours of purchasing liquor is a blatant attempt to insult the principles and values that the ANC stands for.”

She said the league wants the “ANC-led government in Gauteng under Premier David Makhura to condemn this narrative by GLB which tarnishes the good name of our glorious movement”.