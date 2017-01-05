In an apparent dig at the Free State‚ which achieved a 92% pass rate‚ Zikalala said it was easier given the relative small number of matriculants who wrote last year – 26 786 wrote in the Free State‚ compared to 147 646 in KZN.

According to a report given to journalists‚ KZN has the highest number of pupils who passed matric with 98 028. It also had 36 139 bachelor passes‚ the second highest in the country.

“We have produced good results but also ensured access to education‚ more so than any other part of the country. We are generally pleased‚ while we acknowledge there is a vast room for improvement‚" said Zikalala‚ who is acting on behalf of Premier Willies Mchunu.

Zikalala said that the results also had to be looked at in the context of the poverty-stricken and rural nature of the province.

“We're dealing with the disastrous affects of bantu education. Not so long ago‚ in 1982‚ the apartheid government spent R1211 on education for each white child and R140 for each black child. The quality of teaching staff also differed. Matric results must be seen from where we come from.

“These results are a practical barometer of if we are progressing or regressing. And I can say‚ we are progressing. We want to state that the ANC government has recorded massive achievements since 1994 in transforming the education system since our apartheid past‚" he said.

To check your results‚ visit http://matric.sowetanlive.co.za/

– TMG Digital/The Times