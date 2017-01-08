“It is an out-of-touch and divided party that is unable to self-correct‚ and is passed the point of no return‚” Maimane asserted in his reaction to what is likely to be Zuma’s last January 8 Statement to his party faithful unless he opts for a third term as ANC leader.

Maimane said that following the ANC’s results at the polls in August last year‚ one would have expected a humble and introspective reflection on the past year‚ and a meaningful commitment to effect real and substantive internal change.

“Rather‚ we were force-fed another rose-tinted ‘good story’ by a President who has overseen the party’s decimation over the past 7 years. While the rest of the country is looking forward‚ the ANC can only but fondly recall its former glories‚” the DA leader said.

“While the ANC celebrates in lavish style today‚” he added‚ “we live in a country where 9 million of our people are without work‚ and have given up any hope of finding a job. We live in a deeply unfair and unequal society‚ where the colour of your skin still determines your chances of succeeding in life. And this is only worsened by the ANC who run a dishonest government‚ putting their friends first and the people of South Africa last.”

Maimane said the people of South Africa did not trust the ANC anymore‚ and last year’s election results had shown just that.

“After almost 23 years of democracy‚ words and empty rhetoric are simply not enough. Long-winded recitals of ‘good story’ statistics do not create jobs or feed hungry South Africans.

“While the focus of 2017 will be on the election of the new President of the ANC‚ South Africans are beginning to realise that no reform in the ANC is possible. Whatever happens in December 2017‚ the ANC will remain committed to corruption‚ insider trading and unemployment. The DA is the only hope for a better South Africa‚” Maimane asserted.

The country required bold and authentic leadership that would take the nation forward again.

“Leadership that affirms constitutionalism‚ and fires leaders who do not uphold it.

“Leadership that is focused on the economy‚ including a coherent plan to create work for our people.

“Leadership that will govern well‚ focusing on delivering services to our people and not stealing money.

“Leadership that offers a better plan for redress‚ which empowers all South Africans not just the ANC elite.

“And leadership committed to building a reconciled nation‚ where redress and economic development does not rob one race at the expense of another‚” Maimane added.