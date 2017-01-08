 ANC members demand 50/50 treatment‚ storm VIP suites - Times LIVE
Sun Jan 08 12:41:07 SAST 2017

ANC members demand 50/50 treatment‚ storm VIP suites

Thanduxolo Jika | 2017-01-08 12:18:12.0
ANC supporters singing and dancing ahead of the #ANC105 celebration.
Image by: Boikhutso Ntsoko

Police had to be called in at Orlando Stadium as President Jacob Zuma addressed the ANC 105th anniversary celebrations.

A handful of supporters stormed suites reserved for dignitaries and other ANC guests.

The supporters who were wearing ANC regalia were singing that they want 50/50 fair treatment and should not be separated from the "elite".

"We are all ANC why are we being treated differently" said one as they pushed security aside and ran into the suites.

But police were swift to restore order as an unsuspecting Zuma continued with his speech.

-TMG Digital/Sunday Times

