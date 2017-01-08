ANC members demand 50/50 treatment‚ storm VIP suites
Police had to be called in at Orlando Stadium as President Jacob Zuma addressed the ANC 105th anniversary celebrations.
A handful of supporters stormed suites reserved for dignitaries and other ANC guests.
ANC MEMBERS STORM VIP SUITES DEMAND 50%50 TREATMENT @SundayTimesZA pic.twitter.com/IYg4WC979M— Thanduxolo Jika (@jikat) January 8, 2017
The supporters who were wearing ANC regalia were singing that they want 50/50 fair treatment and should not be separated from the "elite".
"We are all ANC why are we being treated differently" said one as they pushed security aside and ran into the suites.
JUST HAPPENED: Crowds forced their way into VIP suites at #OrlandoStadium, they were demanding a decent place to sit. #ANC105 pic.twitter.com/z8yo4ibmeO— Xoli Mngambi (@XoliMngambi) January 8, 2017
But police were swift to restore order as an unsuspecting Zuma continued with his speech.
-TMG Digital/Sunday Times
