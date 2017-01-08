"Leading the ANC is a tremendous responsibility‚ which must not be taken lightly. Too often‚ comrades fight for leadership positions as they saw leadership as the route to material and personal gain‚" the statement read.

In the run up to the December elective conference‚ the party is facing a crisis of factionalism and division.

The January 8 statement delivered by Zuma at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Sunday sought to warn against those who pursue positions in the party for their own gain.

"ANC leaders must demonstrate a desire and commitment to serve the people. They must have a proven track record and be able to organise and inspire the masses to be their own liberators‚" the party said in its iconic message to its supporters.

This weekend‚ the ANC Women's League has come out to endorse African Union a commission Chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to be the next ANC president.

At the same time‚ the Sunday Times reported this week that deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa has launched his campaign speaking openly against bad leadership and factionalism that has wrecked the party.

Supporters of Dlamini-Zuma have argued that the ANC needs a female president with the women's league insisting that she is a tried and tested leader.

Supporters of Ramaphosa have come out to use his scandal-free profile as an alternative to corruption.

"Leaders who are in positions for nefarious reasons contribute to the decline in our Movement's standing and they have no place in the ANC‚" the statement read.

The party said that it learnt from the local government elections that when the people do not agree with the actions of the ANC they will use democratic means to vote them out of power.

It said it has heard the message of the people after the August local government elections.

"We accept we have made mistakes and shall correct these mistakes‚" the statement said.

-TMG Digital/Sunday Times