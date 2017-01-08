A few kilometres from the stadium‚ law enforcement agencies from Gauteng could be seen directing traffic‚ ensuring that the flow of traffic runs smoothly.

Today‚ President Jacob Zuma will be delivering what could be his last January 8 Statement to the party faithful‚ which is expected to "create a path of self-correction”.

"As the host province‚ we are going to take this opportunity to preach the message of unity...unity on action. We need to make sure that the ANC consolidates its support base in Gauteng and generally in the county‚" said ANC provincial spokesperson Nkenke Kekana.

Kekana said as the host province‚ they have organised about 800 buses to bus in its members from the province.

Earlier this year‚ TMG Digital reported that the ANC in Gauteng resolved that President Zuma should resign as party and state president‚ according to highly-placed insiders.

However‚ Kekana dismissed these allegations.

"We are looking beyond Zuma‚ he has been our president and he has served his terms as the president of the ANC. We are going to a conference this year and we are going to renew the organisation and lastly we are going revive that commitment to our people.

"So unity is not unity of individuals or leaders of provinces‚ it is unity of a particular plan and the plan is to make sure that our people be fit from the fruits of liberation‚" Kekana emphasised.

The ANC is expected to hold several major events this year to discuss and decide on its future leaders‚ including a consultative conference with veterans and stalwarts‚ followed by a policy conference and‚ ultimately‚ an elective conference in December.