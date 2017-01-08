Buoyed by the ANC Women's League's official endorsement of his preferred candidate to succeed him‚ AU Commission chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ President Zuma is expected to be in a jovial mood when he tables the party's plans for the year in front of the expected 40‚000 party faithful who will be at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

Although expected heavy rains are threatening to spoil the party‚ thousands of party supporters from as far as Eastern Cape‚ KwaZulu-Natal and all province surrounding Gauteng are expected to travel to Orlando to celebrate the party's 105th birthday.

The celebration started in earnest on Friday when party bigwigs joined hundreds of supporters on Vilakazi street in Orlando West. The party continued yesterday until the wee ours of this morning. The Jamboree on the famous street will go on today after Zuma's address.

Unlike in previous birthday celebrations‚ Zuma did not join other party leaders on door-to-door visits and mini rallies to drum up support for the event early in the week. He only joined the Vilakazi festivities on Friday and on Saturday attended a gala dinner in which business leaders and party benefactors paid as much as R2-million to secure a seat at Zuma's table.

Zuma will table the ANC national executive committee (NEC) statement‚ containing the party's programme for the year. He is expected to announce plans to resuscitate the economy‚ by rejuvenating the mining sector and radical measures to fast track land redistribution.

Zuma would also touch on education – although no major announcement is expected on the implementation of free education.

These would inform discussions at the party's NEC lekgotla‚ which will be followed by the cabinet lekgotla. The outcomes of these meeting would then inform Zuma's State of the National Address next month‚ and finance minister Pravin Gordhan's budget speech.

The NEC has also mandated Zuma to speak out against factionalism with his own party‚ and his speech will plea for unity.

