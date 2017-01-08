Zuma was delivering what is expected to be his last January 8 Statement on behalf of the party‚ as he begins his final year of his second term as ANC president.

The party is expected to elect a new president in December.

Zuma addressed a large crowd at a waterlogged Orlando Stadium in Soweto and focused on unity within the party.

"The people have told us that we are too busy fighting each other and we do not pay sufficient attention to their needs. Our own research and interactions with members of the ANC demonstrate clearly that the people abhor the apparent preoccupation with personal gain. People are clear: their main priorities are jobs‚ fighting crime and corruption. Our task is therefore to grow the economy‚ create jobs and rigorously fight crime‚" said Zuma.

The president also called for real unity.

"When the ANC says that we must unite; we do not speak of unity for its own sake. We are clear that we are not calling for unity in defence of corruption or other negative tendencies. The ANC calls for unity in purpose."

Zuma has also issued a stern warning to ANC deployees who act against the party's policies.

"We demand that our deployees give effect to ANC policy and there will be consequences for not adhering to the positions of the movement. Where any deployee of the movement does not adhere to ANC policy‚ the movement will act‚" he said.

He also used the January 8 statement to reaffirm internal democracy in the ANC‚ calling on members to exemplify ANC values.

"We will root out corruption‚ factionalism‚ buying of members and gate keeping. ANC members must be living examples of the values of service‚ selflessness‚ integrity and discipline. Members must be vigilant in protecting the internal democratic practices and traditions of our movement. The ANC continues to act against all forms of ill-discipline and we will not hesitate to use the full force of our existing procedures to combat gatekeeping‚ corruption and abuse of organisational processes."

Zuma also said that lobby group should not undermine ANC branches in electing new leaders.

-TMG Digital/Sunday Times