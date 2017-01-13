Ngubane was defiant as he faced probing questions about the embattled state broadcaster‚ which he took credit for having saved from going bankrupt.

He also defended controversial executive Hlaudi Motsoeneng – whom‚ he said‚ had been employed for his skills‚ not his qualifications. Motsoeneng was found‚ in a public protector report‚ to have lied about his matric status.

Ngubane rejected an allegation by former acting CEO Phil Molefe that it was he who had recommended a massive salary increase for Motsoeneng.

Twitter users lapped up the verbal sparring in Parliament and it did not take long before “Ben Ngubane” started trending.

TVwithThinus tweeted: “SHOCKER. Former #SABC chair Ben Ngubane at #SABCinquiry says former news head Phil Molefe wanted to turn @SABC3 into its 24-hr news channel.”

@MilowoMazwane chipped in as the former chairman was grilled by the DA’s Phumzile Van Damme: “Suddenly the untouchable Ben Ngubane is struggling with the #Guptas issue raised by @zilevandamme ....hehehe #SABCinquiry”

The heated debate also spawned several memes.

Mampara of The Day tweeted: “Watching the roast of Dr Ben Ngubane like...”

‏@DeeDlams said: “Dr #BenNgubane should be as passionate‚ aggressive and open when it comes to Atul‚ Ajay & Co? Let's meet here after Parly Dr #SABCinquiry.”

TMG Digital reported earlier that Ngubane was likely to be quizzed on why he ordered that the revision of qualification requirements for the appointment to the position of chief operating officer‚ a move said to be aimed at suiting Motsoeneng‚ who has been widely blamed for the crisis at the SABC. – TMG Digital