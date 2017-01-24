News24 on Tuesday reported that‚ according to court papers‚ the ruling party “planned to spend R50-million on a covert campaign targeting opposition parties in the 2016 local government elections”.

Its intention was to “disempower” the parties with fake posters and influencers on social media‚ but “without revealing the ANC’s hand”.

The campaign - known as “the War Room” – failed because of a lack of funding. DA federal executive chairperson James Selfe said the party had noted the report with “grave concern”.

“To this end‚ the DA has referred the matter to our legal counsel who have been asked to consider the case towards both civil and criminal action.

“In particular‚ the claims regarding fake opposition posters and the establishment of fake news agencies and television shows is an extreme abuse of democratic processes‚” Selfe said.

If true‚ these allegations showed that the ANC was willing to manipulate and undermine ethical democratic conduct and action in order to ensure continued government rule‚ he said.

“Such allegations can only be treated in the most serious light.

“The ANC has shown repeatedly its failure to deliver services for the people of South Africa and this ‘black ops’ revelation shows that the ANC may have stooped to a criminal level to subvert democratic processes and hold on to power‚” Selfe added.