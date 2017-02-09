Jobs‚ crime and grime - What Captonians want President Jacob Zuma to address

Here is a selection of views:

Jason Powell‚ 21: I want him to talk about the crime going on in the areas so people can walk around freely and not be afraid.

Natasha Liesner‚ 24: I'd like him to talk about his plans…for tertiary education but also importantly primary and high school. I want to know what his plans.. are to ensure that more people are educated in the country. I would also like him to talk about his plans going forward for the economy.

Reuvén Wium‚ 21: Maybe just about littering in our country…it's incredibly disgusting. I've tried to do something about it but the issue is so large. Tutu Same: I just want the President to speak about jobs because I see the needs of the people…Also‚ what mechanism he has to fight crime.

Somelele Mgecwa: I want to hear about unemployment…they hire more foreigners than us. In Cape Town there are more foreigners hired at restaurants and hotels than people who are from South Africa.