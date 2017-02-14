The accused‚ Sibusiso Khumalo‚ obtained bail unopposed last month after his own affidavit and the affidavit of investigating officer Aubrey Tshisana stated that he was in fact Matho Shozi's bodyguard.

But the municipality has reportedly denied that Khumalo‚ is an employee of theirs.

Khumalo‚ who has a previous conviction of possession of stolen property in 2002‚ claimed to have started working as Shozi's bodyguard in August 2016.

On Tuesday‚ he made a brief appearance in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court where his case was postponed to February 28.

He remains out on R2000 bail.

Its understood‚ however‚ that Shozi does have some association to the accused.

She was arrested alongside him and two others following the shooting last month where Tshepo Mabusela was killed.

Mabusela's friend‚ Thapelo Mariki was also shot and wounded but survived the shooting.

It is alleged that Mariki and Mabusela had gotten into a confrontation with a man who Khumalo described as a "colleague" at a 24-hour pizza outlet in Sandton‚ Johannesburg.

Mabusela and Mariki had reportedly been trying to protect two women from Khumalo's colleague who was making advances at them.

CCTV footage from the outlet showed Khumalo storm into the outlet where he cocked his gun as the two men‚ who had assaulted his friend‚ fled.

Mariki jumped over the counter but suffered a gun wound to the face.

Mabusela tried to run out of the shop but was shot dead.

At the time of the shooting‚ Shozi was reportedly outside‚ waiting in her vehicle.

This was just hours after the ANC'S January 8 celebrations in Orlando‚ Soweto.

Of the four‚ police only charged Khumalo and the others were released.

Tshisana's affidavit indicated that police had confirmed that the firearm Khumalo used was licensed.

It was understood that he intended to plead not guilty to the charges against him as he claims to have been acting in self-defence.

Meanwhile‚ the Mabusela and Mariki families are still trying to come to terms with what happened.

Mariki's wife said she was relieved her husband had survived the shooting but they were still traumatised by the incident.

She arrived in court carrying her five-month-old son on her hip.

She told reporters that her wish was for justice to take its course.

