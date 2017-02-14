"We must never surrender our province to those who want to turn it into a killing field. I wish to send my deepest condolences to the Mkhize family and to his political party‚” the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport‚ Community Safety and Liaison‚ Mxolisi Kaunda‚ said in a statement condemning the attack.

Mkhize‚ who was a National Freedom Party (NFP) councillor in the previous term of local government‚ was shot and wounded in Dundee on Saturday.

"This morning‚ police confirmed that he has succumbed to death and they are now investigating a case of murder‚" the MEC said.

At this stage‚ the motive for his killing is not clear. However‚ Kaunda has called for calm and restraint and urging people to allow the law to run its course.

“We appeal to people not to speculate on the motive for his killing. Police have assured us that the case is receiving maximum attention and we urge for cooperation.

"Mkhize’s murder comes at a time when as the province we still reeling from the killing of seven people in Richmond and eMatimatolo.

“It is painful and unacceptable to experience such random killings in the province. As the government and the police‚ we are working flat-out to attend to all the areas that are ridden by violence and conflict. We appeal for collaboration between all sectors of the society. Police are also implementing a strategy to collect all illegal firearms in the hands of the people. These firearms are the key drivers of murder cases and other forms of crime in the province‚” said Kaunda.