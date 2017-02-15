'ANC, corruption one and the same' – Watch Phumzile van Damme's fearless SONA debate speech
Opposition MPs lashed out at President Jacob Zuma in Parliament on Tuesday during the debate over his State of the Nation address, labelling him an "enemy of the people" and accusing him of selling the country to foreign agents.
While the EFF and Cope boycotted the debate, the Democratic Alliance's spokesperson Phumzile van Damme pulled no punches when she delivered her debate speech. Watch it above.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane meanwhile wasted no time accusing Zuma of building "his house as a monument of corruption" on the backs of the poor.
He said the government had turned against the people of South Africa.
"The ANC has stopped caring about ordinary South Africans. The ANC has turned from liberator of the people to the enemy of the people," said Maimane.
