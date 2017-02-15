This early version of the report‚ which Eskom has refused to make public‚ was compiled by law firm Dentons and raised concerns about the management of the parastal.

A second report‚ by auditing firm Deloitte raised concerns about Eskom spending R10 billion on emergency coal purchases in 2008 through "irregular" contracts.

The contracts were negotiated during the blackout period which crippled the country‚ wreaking havoc on homes and businesses.

It also drew attention to a contract awarded to Isambane‚ a company owned by Koos Reinecke who is a personal friend of former Eskom procurement negotiator Koos Jordaan.

In releasing the Dentons report‚ FM deputy editor Sikonathi Mantshantsha questioned Eskom’s decision to only release "a heavily redacted version" of the report for which it paid R20 million.

"Eskom has chosen not to provide this sort of transparency‚ but we believe it is fundamental for the South African public to judge for itself the evidence detailing the near-meltdown of the electricity parastatal‚" Mantshantsha said.

The early version of the Dentons report published by the Financial Mail finds:

Eskom wasted around R200 million over two years by failing to negotiate discounts with diesel suppliers. It also paid suppliers without receiving proper invoices.

Eskom failed to comply with the Public Finance Management Act

Senior executives selected suppliers they wished to negotiate with while other more capable companies were not considered.

The full report can be viewed online at the Financial Mail,

