The men vying to replace Patricia De Lille as provincial DA leader have taken their campaign to Facebook ahead of nominations on Wednesday.

Former Western Cape police boss‚ Lennit Max‚ housing MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela and DA City of Cape Town chief whip‚ Shaun August‚ are contesting for the position of interim party leader in the province. The election takes place on February 25 in Worcester.

However‚ a fierce contest is expected between Madikizela and August. The two men are said to be representing two influential blocks within the DA in the Western Cape.

Max’s Facebook posts have perhaps been the most colourful of the three. In a post‚ on Tuesday‚ he is photographed riding on a donkey cart‚ with the two donkeys bearing DA stickers on their foreheads.

“Lennit Max - a man who is one of us - A leader of the people for the people! A people’s person. The right man for the Western Cape‚” read the caption. He also uploaded a pictures of himself with a DA logo.

It is captioned: “Together we can make a difference ...Honesty Integrity Efficiency Compassion Commitment”. On Wednesday‚ Madikizela - who is seen by some as a Helen Zille-backed candidate - wrote on the social media platform: "I've been privileged to work for the party under difficult circumstances‚ when it was suicidal to be a DA member in areas like Khayelitsha and Khayamandi [Stellenbosch].

I believe in this party‚ we must forge ahead with building unity‚ and promote diversity''.

He then asked party members for their support to “move the party forward.” August’s opted to use images of him being arrested when the party protested at Parliament on the day of the State of the Nation Address in 2015.“I do what is right‚ not what is easy‚” read the caption. In another picture‚ August is posed as an athlete ready to run a race.

“I have fought for the rights and justice of fellow South Africans. As a leader‚ I will continue to do so and put our people first‚” another of his posts read.

- TMG Digital/The Times