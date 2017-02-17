Zuma sends Expropriation Bill back to Parliament
President Jacob Zuma today officially referred the Expropriation Bill back to Parliament.
“The president referred the Bill back to the National Assembly because‚ in his view‚ Parliament failed to facilitate adequate public participation during the processing of the Bill as required by the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa‚” said his spokesperson‚ Bongani Ngqulunga.
Zuma had already indicated during the State of the Nation Address last week that‚ as the Bill stood‚ it did not pass constitutional muster.
“We trust that Parliament will be able to move with speed in meeting the requirements so that the law can be finalised to effect transformation‚” he said at the time.
The Bill provides for the expropriation of land for a public purpose such as building a road or a dam‚ erecting a power line and to institute land reform.
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.