“The president referred the Bill back to the National Assembly because‚ in his view‚ Parliament failed to facilitate adequate public participation during the processing of the Bill as required by the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa‚” said his spokesperson‚ Bongani Ngqulunga.

Zuma had already indicated during the State of the Nation Address last week that‚ as the Bill stood‚ it did not pass constitutional muster.

“We trust that Parliament will be able to move with speed in meeting the requirements so that the law can be finalised to effect transformation‚” he said at the time.

The Bill provides for the expropriation of land for a public purpose such as building a road or a dam‚ erecting a power line and to institute land reform.