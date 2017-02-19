North West needs service delivery – not a statue of Zuma: COPE
Instead of wasting money to erect a statue of President Jacob Zuma‚ the North West government should be spending the money on service delivery in the province‚ the Congress of the People party says.
“The state of North West province and other provinces in this country is not at its best‚ it is bad‚ but the government is ready to waste R6m building a statue for a man who brought nothing but misery in this country‚” said COPE spokesman Dennis Bloem.
“COPE strongly condemns this move‚ North West is overwhelmed by so many stories regarding lack of service delivery. “The NW government must channel these millions to job creation and youth empowerment projects.
This is an insult to the poor people of the NW. While more families are drowning in poverty‚ all [North West premier] Mr Supra Mahumapelo can think about is to waste money honouring Zuma by giving him a statue‚” Bloem added.
