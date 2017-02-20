The picketers were calling for Stephan Hepburn‚39‚ to be denied bail after he was arrested in connection with the murder of Jan Railwa‚ 25‚ at the Meisiesvlei farm in Tuinplass over a week ago.

According to Limpopo police reports Hepburn -- a hunter from Pretoria -- claimed he mistook Railwa for a warthog the evening the incident happened.

On Monday the people marched across the street outside the court building while wearing their party T-shirts and holding placards.

One of the placards had an illustration with pictures of a farm worker and a warthog.

"Basic education for Steven Hepburn. This is a warthog. This is a farmworker‚" it read.

Last Thursday the courtroom was filled to capacity as Hepburn made his second court appearance.

The case was postponed until Monday after Hepburn changed lawyers.

- TMG Digital/Sowetan