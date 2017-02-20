EFF members call for Makhura to step down over Esidimeni tragedy

Makhura on Monday opened his State of The Province Address at the Greenhills Stadium in Randfontein by apologising to the people of the province for the tragic death of the almost 100 mentally ill patients.

About 1300 patients were transferred from Life Esidimeni to 27 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) last year in an apparent bid to save money.

The Economic Freedom Fighters protesters held crosses remembering the deaths of the psychiatric patients outside the stadium.

Health Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba released a report earlier this month where he criticised the decision by the Gauteng health department to transfer patients from Life Esidimeni to unlicensed NGOs.

Qedani Mahlangu resigned as Gauteng health MEC a day before the report was released.

Makhura said the recommendations by the health ombudsman would be implemented.

“We would never approve to the outsourcing of mental health‚" Makhura said.

He said government should always ensure service delivery is not compromised due to cost.

-TMG Digital/The Times