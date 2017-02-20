"Gauteng has recorded the largest nett gain in new jobs created since the 2008 global financial crisis. Between 2010 and end of 2016‚ our provincial economy created more than 700‚000 new jobs‚" he said.

"Since the start of the fifth administration in 2014‚ bi-annual employment has reached 317‚000‚ thus breaking the ceiling of 300‚000‚" Makhura added.

He was speaking during his State of the Province Address on Monday at the Greenhills Stadium in Randfontein.

Makhura noted that in order to maintain consistency‚ the province needs to double this number and reach at least 600‚000 new jobs over a two year period from 2017 till 2019.

By doing so‚ interventions such as direct interaction with business leaders at firm level and through industry action labs as well as interventions by tertiary institutions‚ will assist to unlock the employment and empowerment potential of key sectors in the province‚ the premier stated.

"Together with industry leaders and municipalities‚ we are identifying and addressing local impediments that hinder the growth in employment‚ empowerment and exports.

"We are doing this work in partnership with the economists from the University of Johannesburg and the Gordon Institute of Business Sciences (GIBS)‚ which is part of the University of Pretoria‚" added Makhura.

The premier also said that the province is working in partnership with transnational and domestic business chambers that are based in Gauteng.