"To respond to the pressures on our public education system‚ brought about by high levels of in-migration into Gauteng‚ we are strengthening our programme to build school infrastructure‚" the premier said.

Some 58‚000 pupils had not been placed when schools reopened for the 2017 calendar year.

By 2014‚ there was already a backlog of 160 schools and 1‚500 classrooms at existing schools in Gauteng. There was also a shortage of 726 toilets and almost 500 libraries.

Currently‚ there are 2‚083 schools in Gauteng and only about 20 schools have been built since 2014.

"The people of Gauteng‚ we have a huge challenge with regard to the number of new learners who arrive in our schools every year due to in-migration. This year‚ 19‚000 additional learners arrived in January. Most of these learners have been placed. "While we have no control over learner in-migration‚ I want to assure parents that we will prioritise the learners who are currently in our schools‚" added Makhura.

Earlier this year‚ many parents were frustrated as they struggled to find schools for their children.