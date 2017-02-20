Sale of Gauteng premier's mansion will pay fees for 40 academically deserving students
Gauteng Premier David Makhura has allocated the proceeds from the sale of the premier's official residence to go towards funding the higher education of 40 academically deserving students in the province over the next three years.
The mansion in Bryanston‚ Sandton‚ was bought in 2004 for R11.5 million but further renovations costing an additional R4 million were made. Makhura never moved into it.
It went under the hammer late last year and fetched between R16 million and R17.75 million. The final price paid was not made public.
Makhura said in ensuring that all deserving learners are able to access higher education‚ and as part of developing the skilled human resources required by the modern economy‚ the province has invested more than R800 million in bursaries for higher education‚ with a target of reaching R1 billion by 2019.
