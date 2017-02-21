ANC shifts top MP from finance committee

Makhosi Khoza‚ who came to prominence as a member of the ad hoc committee that conducted the inquiry into the fitness of the SABC board‚ has been moved from the finance committee to the public service and administration portfolio committee.

The speculation is that the necessary steps are being taken for Molefe to take over as finance minister from Pravin Gordhan‚ who has been attacked by populists for exercising too firm a hand over the public purse.

Parliament announced on Friday that Molefe had been included on the list of MPs for North West.

He is due to be sworn in as an MP on Wednesday.

– TMG Digital/BusinessLIVE