You just bought a new Benz for Mosebenzi Zwane, a Porsche for his deputy

The Sowetan newspaper reported on Tuesday that Zwane is the new owner of a Mercedes Benz S400‚ which costs R1.35 million.

His deputy Godfrey Oliphant recently also bought a Porsche Cayenne costing an estimated R1.33 million.

The purchases occurred despite Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan capping the cost of new cars for ministers at R750‚000.

Zwane has been accused of not doing enough to help families affected by the Lily Mine accident and subsequent bankruptcy‚ as well as trying to speak on behalf of Cabinet in defence of the Guptas.

He also has the poorest parliamentary attendance record of all Cabinet ministers‚ according to a Business Day report in December 2016. Records from the People’s Assembly Service showed Zwane was registered absent for 31 committee meetings.

- See the full story in today's Sowetan