WATCH: Four unusual gifts MPs have received
Chocolates, whiskey,books – even bath salts. Members of Parliament have to disclose their trips, shares and gifts in the annual register of members’ interests. But some gifts have left us rather puzzled.
1. Sesotho petroleum jelly
Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba declared an item described as “Sesotho petroleum jelly”.
2. “A diamond ring, a diamond watch, diamond cufflinks, diamond pen and diamond neck chain”
That’s what Minister of State Security David Mahlobo received from Saudia Arabia – worth about R28,000.
3. Socks, a lot of them
DA leader Mmusi Maimane showed us his hipster side when he received as a gift three pairs of socks monthly, for six months.
4. A meat pack
Yep, you read that right. ANC MP Rosina Semenya received a meat pack valued at R201.95 from County Fair.
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.