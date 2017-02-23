Replying to the debate on last Friday’s state of the province address‚ Zille said Zuma had instead deployed the army to protect himself at Parliament

“The ANC's (solution) to gangsterism and crime is to send President Zuma to the Nyanga police station for a photo opportunity and ask questions which clearly show how ignorant he is of the problems police face‚" said Zille.

Year after year‚ Zuma had promised to bring back specialised drugs and gang units‚ but he had not done so. He had been asked to deploy soldiers in areas worst hit by crime‚ but he had refused.

"Yet he is quite prepared to bring the SANDF to protect him as he goes to make a speech in Parliament‚" said Zille.

While the people of the Cape Flats were unprotected‚ Zuma closed down the Cape Town CBD and heavily militarised the entire parliamentary area for his own protection on the day the state of the nation address.

When ANC members protested‚ saying the army was sent in to protect parliament‚ Zille replied: “Parliament needs protection from the ANC. Parliament needs protection from a rogue president."

Zille's attack was prompted by the ANC leader in the legislature‚ Khaya Magaxa‚ who criticised the DA on Tuesday for not addressing racism in the province. He said former white suburbs were among the most dangerous places for black people.

