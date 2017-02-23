WATCH: Lego Pravin Gordhan gives budget speech
Lego Batman may have toppled 50 Shades Darker at the box office, but Lego Pravin Gordhan may give the wealthy vigilante pause for thought with a budget that raises taxes on the rich.
Yesterday Gordhan announced a tax hike aimed at filling a R28-billion hole in the state's finances.
The hike will hit the rich particularly hard, including President Jacob Zuma, whose R2.87-million a year salary crosses the threshold of the new R1.5-million a year tax bracket and its marginal 45% rate.
Joining him - and the 100,000 other South Africans estimated to fall into the new super-tax bracket - will be:
- Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete with state salaries of R2.7-million each;
- Cabinet ministers, including Gordhan, who earn R2.3-million;
- Deputy ministers, on R1.9-million; and
- Provincial premiers, on R2.1-million.
With the economy stuttering and revenue collection falling, the increase is part of a string of hard-hitting increases in personal income tax intended to raise R16.5-billion in the 2017-2018 financial year.
READ MORE:
- EINA! Tax hikes will hurt but fatcats will feel pinch too
- Gordhan's shot in the arm for lower-end property market
- Praise all round for Gordhan
- Treasury saves tax payers billions
- Budget 2017: Bittersweet reaction to Gordhan’s remarks on sugar tax
- Budget 2017: 'Harsh times ahead'‚ says Geffen
- Budget 2017 commentary: 'Gordhan should be praised'
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.