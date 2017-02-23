 WATCH: Lego Pravin Gordhan gives budget speech - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Thu Feb 23 11:42:27 SAST 2017

Treasury saves tax payers billions

WATCH: Lego Pravin Gordhan gives budget speech

TimesLIVE | 2017-02-23 10:41:41.0

Save & Share

Lego Batman may have toppled 50 Shades Darker at the box office, but Lego Pravin Gordhan may give the wealthy vigilante pause for thought with a budget that raises taxes on the rich.

Yesterday Gordhan announced a tax hike aimed at filling a R28-billion hole in the state's finances.

The hike will hit the rich particularly hard, including President Jacob Zuma, whose R2.87-million a year salary crosses the threshold of the new R1.5-million a year tax bracket and its marginal 45% rate.

Joining him - and the 100,000 other South Africans estimated to fall into the new super-tax bracket - will be:

  • Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete with state salaries of R2.7-million each;
  • Cabinet ministers, including Gordhan, who earn R2.3-million;
  • Deputy ministers, on R1.9-million; and
  • Provincial premiers, on R2.1-million.

With the economy stuttering and revenue collection falling, the increase is part of a string of hard-hitting increases in personal income tax intended to raise R16.5-billion in the 2017-2018 financial year.

READ MORE:

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X