Murder conviction of EFF fighter overturned‚ after two years in jail

"Papiki Babuile will now resume his duties as Secretary of the province in the North West with immediate effect‚" the party said.

"EFF has always held that Papiki Babuile's case was political and his imprisonment sought to kill EFF in North West.

"This judgment is a political vindication of our long held position."

Babuile was jailed in 2014 and sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for the murder of David Chika‚ regional secretary of the African National Congress.

On Friday the EFF said: "Today‚ the Gauteng South High Court overturned the conviction following an appeal process."

"We welcome this judgment with sore hearts because our fighter lost two years of his life due to a wrong conviction."

In 2015‚ the Citizen reported he had been running the EFF's North West affairs from his prison cell and had received at least two months of his salary while in jail. He had been the EFF chief whip‚ earnng an annual package of over R1 million.