He will serve in his position for only six months as the party is due to go to an elective congress in August.

Madikizela won the hotly contested election with a 75% landslide. He beat City of Cape Town DA chief whip Shaun August‚ MPL Lennit Max‚ City of Cape Town councillor Dr Arelene Adams and David Langerveld at the party's provincial council in Worcester on Saturday morning.

Madikizela's election comes after City of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille abruptly resigned from the post after protracted internal division between her and people seen to be close to Western Cape Premier Helen Zille.

Leading up to the election‚ internal divisions played out in the media culminating in the party investigating August and De Lille for allegedly leaking confidential internal party documents.

Speaking after the vote‚ Madikizela said he was humbled and overwhelmed by the confidence party members had shown in him.

"We have a bigger task at hand. I think celebrations stop here. What we need to do is to make sure that we continue with our campaign that we have started‚ already‚ towards 2019 [national and provincial elections]‚" he said.

The DA needed to show voters that it cared by delivering services. "I am very proud to be chosen to be a leader that will be working with all the regions and all the leaders of this party‚" said Madikizela.

He said his election was a confirmation of what the DA was really about – a party that embraces diversity.

Last week‚ Madikizela spoke out against unnamed party members in the province who had been saying the party was not ready for a black leader in the Western Cape.

Madikizela's election puts him firmly in the driving seat to be elected permanently as DA leader at the party's elective congress in August.

A permanent election will also make him a frontrunner to replace Helen Zille as premier.

DA Western Cape chairman Anton Bredell said: "I wish to congratulate Bonginkosi Madikizela on being elected to lead the party in the province. We look forward to working together in delivering on our record of progress and job creation in the Western Cape."

