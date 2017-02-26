Construction mogul attacked in Pretoria

He was apparently driving in Menlyn Maine shopping mall parking lot when he was approached by a group of gunmen at midday on Sunday.

Tshwane central policeman Jan Sepati said "The man believed to be Cavaleros tried to to get away but lost control of the car and crashed into a boom gate."

A source told TimesLIVE that Cavaleros's Bentley's air bags deployed after the crash and he had a heart attack.

Paramedics transported him in an ambulance to a private hospital.

He later passed away, said Sepati.

However, a well-placed source told TimesLIVE, that Cavaleros was brain dead and on life support at a private hospital in Pretoria.

Sepati said, "The police do not have a description of the gunman, don’t know how many they were or how what getaway vehicle was used."

He said no shots were fired. It is unclear if this was an attempted hijacking or robbery.

The Cavaleros group develops and owns many properties in Sandton and Eastgate office park and owns Village View Mall in Bedfordview as well as Norwood Mall.

Efforts to reach the family were unsuccessful.